Replay, Revisit, Reject: the Best and Worst Music From This Past Weekend

DaBaby, left, Kelly Rowland, Kehlani Photo : Carmen Mandato ( Getty Images ) , Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

We get it: With everything going on in the world, it can be difficult to carve out time to discover new music. Industry-pushed tunes that you may not even bang with like that could also get in the way of you finding something that tingles your consumer taste buds.



While new tunes are usually released throughout the working week, a majority of new material drops on Fridays. As a music fiend, I’ll be here each Monday to help you dig through some crates, in order to make things easier on your energy and your ears.

REPLAY

“Everybody Business” by Kehlani

Finally, a Kehlani single in this era that I can truly get with. While the 24-year-old has the vocal ability to float on nearly any song you throw at her, I believe her pocket is within the smoother R&B tracks reminiscent of the ’90s/’00s vibe. “Everybody Business” gives old school energy with new-school content about her high-profile relationships and celebrity status.

“Secret” by 21 Savage feat. Summer Walker

21 Savage is moving in on O.T. Genasis’ King of R&B title at a rapid pace, and this is evident through “Secret,” which features him rapping about keeping his lover on the low-low. While I think that the lyrics and his flow are both a bit watered down, the R&B energy and Kid Hazel production is strong, and the choice to use Summer Walker on the track was solid and smart.

“You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks” by Brittany Howard

Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images )

I’m biased here because I am a fan of Brittany Howard, however, she continues to provide nothing but amazing content. Her cover of Funkadelic’s 1971 song off of their album Maggot Brain is no different. This particular version, which features timeless rock instrumentation and powerful vocals, made my ears perk up. It’s definitely a welcome change in a sea of hip-hop and R&B leaning songs.



REVISIT

“COFFEE” by Kelly Rowland

The trap-laden R&B vibe of this song is nice, and who doesn’t like references to “coffee and sex in the morning”? However, I was just feeling OK about the song as a whole. I think it’s going to grow on me with more listens. I love me some Kelendria, especially when she drops her grown women music, so I’m eager to hear what else is coming out this year from her. (EDITOR’S NOTE: That video though!!!!)

“@ MEH” by Playboi Carti

It’s amazing how young people will make a song way more popular than it needs to be based on a beat alone. I believe that’s what will happen here, as this song sounds like the music you’d hear on a PlayStation game’s main menu. As per usual, Carti is rapping in Microsoft Wingdings, but I can 100 percent tell where his appeal lies. I put it in “revisit” because I have a feeling this song will be everywhere at some point, so you might as well acquaint yourself with it now .

REJECT

“That’s A Fact” by French Montana

Why every rapper is appearing to rap in half-time is beyond me, but that’s not the point . The song is incredibly repetitive and not catchy for the most part. Considering French has been in the game for a minute now and hasn’t been impressive for years is disappointing. I’m hoping that he can recalibrate soon and come back with something better than what he’s been doing.



Blame It on Baby by DaBaby

Photo : South Coast Music Group ( Interscope )

I’m not sure who was clamoring for DaBaby’s third album in a little over the span of one year, but I sure didn’t need this project. There is next to nothing worth revisiting–the formula of unapologetic brashness and bass thumps has grown stale, and I’ve grown tired. If anything, Blame It on Baby is a little more vulnerable than we’re used to from the Charlotte, N.C., emcee, as he tries to work with different sounds (Although, through my own Twitter investigation earlier this month, I discovered one of his “different sounds” was a royalty-free beat used in another popular song from 2018. Yikes). However, his third project feels forced, rushed and simply uninspired, which is a shame considering DaBaby’s meteoric rise as a rap force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, his next project (which we’re willing to bet will drop sometime this year) will exhibit growth, if any.



I’m gonna go listen to “Suge” again to fill the void.