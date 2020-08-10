Replay, Revisit, Reject: Samples, Sangers, and Social Justice Are Ruling My Headphones This Week

Tiwa Savage, Drake and Lecrae are some of the artists who released new music this weekend, but were their tracks any good? Photo : Carlos Alvarez ( Getty Images ) , John Phillips ( Getty Images ) , David Livingston ( Getty Images )

We get it: With everything going on in the world, it can be difficult to carve out time to discover new music. Industry-pushed tunes that you may not even bang with like that could also get in the way of you finding something that tingles your consumer taste buds.



While new tunes are usually released throughout the working week, a majority of new material drops on Fridays. As a music fiend, I’ll be here to help you dig through some crates in order to make things easier on your energy and your ears.

This past weekend definitely wasn’t a bad one for music. Many of the tracks I truly fancied this time around featured some pretty timeless samples and stellar instrumentation. However, there were still a few moments of meh that I couldn’t ignore for the sake of this write-up. Take a look and take a listen whenever you get a chance.

REPLAY

Doja Cat “Freak” (I know...I know)

Listen...hear me out. While she may be a pain in the neck, Doja Cat certainly knows how to construct a catchy song. This time around, she mastered the dichotomy of old and new school stylings, pairing a trap-tinged beat with Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” to give us a daydream vibe. The lyrics leave a lot to be desired (she does sing about being someone’s sex slave at one point), however, the power of this song is found in the beat and the build. I’d also like to add that this isn’t a particularly new song from Doja, who first released “Freak” to Soundcloud in 2018. But it’s new to me now, so that’s why it’s here.

2Chainz featuring Lil Wayne, “Money Maker”

I am a sucker when it comes to a marching band sound. Southern University’s Human Jukebox provides the background music, which is actually a sample of Guy’s “Piece Of My Love.” Even better—we actually got a worthwhile Lil Wayne verse. It appears he runs out of steam during the tail end of his rhyme, but he comes in with the explosive energy we’ve come to love from the Hollygrove, La. native.

Tiwa Savage “Koroba”

I love how this is a true, blue Afrobeats song that doesn’t involve any American interference. Tiwa, a native of Nigeria, is shining on her own, giving us a taste of what she’s made of, and I’m here for it. The beat is produced by London and Mystro.

TeaMarrr featuring Wale “Colors”

This song is deeeeeep, as it features lyrics surrounding issues of police brutality and systemic racism. Not only is the rising star providing powerful lyrics and a vocal performance to die for, but Wale is entirely on his shit, utilizing the color theme to make a very important point. Some of his standout lyrics include: “The white seeing red, ‘cause the Blacks ain’t going/ The orange in the office on that green ‘cause he golfing.”

REVISIT

Rexx Life Raj featuring G-Eazy and Jay Anthony, “Bounce Back”

Don’t pick on me for this take: I think it’s easy to clown G-Eazy because he’s white and scrawny-looking, but to be honest, he’s really not a bad rapper. This song is evidence of that take, as he rides the beat very well. The lyrics and harmony of the song as a whole are great, but I think Raj is overshadowed a bit by his guests.

This song is about how Lecrae had to go through some tough times in order to find his way to God. The beat sounds a lot like Chance The Rapper’s “No Problem,” which is not entirely to his detriment—the similarities just don’t help the song stand out. Nevertheless, I’m looking forward to his forthcoming album Restoration.

REJECT

Popcaan featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Twist & Turn”

Heads up everyone: Drake is Jamaican again. While I am no fan of Drake’s (and I could list detailed reasons why), I will give him his props when he does something well. A majority of the songs I actually enjoy from him are when he’s got on his Rasta hat with the dreads sewed in that you get from the gift shop at Ocho Rios, because as a Jamaican American, I cannot resist a song with island flair.

However, coming from someone who actually really enjoys Popcaan (whose song this actually is), I’m feeling really bored with this particular track. It’s not really going anywhere from a production standpoint, and it really stays one-note much of the time. However, upon listening to some of his other songs from his newly-released project FIXTAPE, there are better tracks. I personally recommend “Goodazz Gal” if you’re looking to whine dat waist.

Any Song That Uses That Overutilized Creaky Bed Production

I feel like music has grown to the point where we no longer need to use the creaky bed sound effect in a song about sex, a feature that gained popularity in the song “Some Cut” by Trillville. I believe that when singers or rappers are talking about sex on wax, it’s implied that there’s a creaky bed in their mind or in their future. While Victoria Monet’s Jaguar album is REALLY well-constructed, ‘70s-influenced R&B, her song “Dive” features that damn creaky bed. It’s become a crutch (no pun intended), and it’s time to retire it. I recommend that you listen to “Go There With You” from her album instead, which features a delicious guitar solo that will soothe your soul.

