RenegadeChallenge Creator Jalaiah Harmon Secures the Bag With Her 1st Brand Partnership

Jalaiah Harmon in Scoob! (2020) promotion Screenshot : @jalaiahharmon ( TikTok )

Jalaiah Harmon is in her bag, y’all.

There were a few bumps in the road, though, as it looked like the social media viral energy of her #RenegadeChallenge was slipping away from her, at one point. Though she originally posted the dance to Funimate and reposted on Instagram, it wasn’t until other users such as @global.jones and Charli D’Amelio posted on TikTok (without giving Jalaiah credit) that the dance went truly viral.



“I think I could have gotten money for it, promos for it, I could have gotten famous off it, get noticed,” Jalaiah told the New York Times in a February interview. “I don’t think any of that stuff has happened for me because no one knows I made the dance.”



Well, the good life comes at you fast because it looks like the social media attention (once people demanded that she get the credit she deserved) and press Jalaiah received was certainly beneficial, speaking to the significance of giving proper credit to black creators. In her first brand partnership since her dance craze, the 14-year-old has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the studio’s upcoming film, Scoob!

Using her choreography skills and original music by the Movers+Shakers, Jalaiah created her own moves for the #ScoobChallenge and put on a show with the titular pup himself.



Warner Bros. Pictures provided the official synopsis of the upcoming movie via press release:



SCOOB! reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby’s origins. It shows how one of history’s most famous friendships began when an adorable, homeless puppy met a lonesome young boy named Shaggy, and how the two of them joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this “dogpocalypse,” they discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Ruh-roh! SCOOB! features an all-star ensemble cast led by Will Forte, two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker.

Other black TikTok influencers, such as Mr. & Mrs. Wash, have joined in on the fun, too.

SCOOB! Final Trailer / Warner Bros. Pictures (YouTube)

On May 15, Scoob! will be available for 48-hour rental via Premium Video On Demand for $19.99 or you can own a premium digital copy outright for $24.99. For more details (including the participating digital platforms where you can watch the movie), head to watchscoob.com.



Go, go, go, go, go, let’s go!



Update: Monday, 5/11/2020, 12:06 p.m. ET: Just got word via WB that the premiere of Scoob! will be interactive...and yes, virtual. On the evening of May 15, #SCOOBMovieNight will take place on Twitter.

Here are the deets, per a press release sent to The Root: