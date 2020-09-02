Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Letitia Wright, Phylicia Rashad and More Continue to Pay Tribute

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Tributes continue to pour in for Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Advertisement

On Monday, Letitia Wright—who portrayed King T’Challa’s sister Shuri in Black Panther—performed a spoken word piece she wrote in honor of her movie brother. In the five-minute clip, she details the day they first met, and how she aims to carry on his legacy in the years to come. The video was filled with images and videos of the world’s natural beauty, including sunsets, flowers and rain, and also featured footage of them working and hanging out.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” Wright says. “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.” When news first broke of Boseman’s death, Wright tweeted that the loss “really hurts.”

Advertisement

Phylicia Rashad, who served as Boseman’s acting teacher and mentor at Howard University, discussed her experiences with him through the years with Rolling Stone. She stated that he was “very conscientious” when it came to the roles he selected, and that during his time as her student, he was “specific, detailed, and thorough,” as well as “respectful, polite and courteous.”

“I watch his movies every time they come on television and I marvel at his work,” she continued. “It’s like butter, whatever he is, it’s that smooth. He is one of the greatest actors ever. He was just beginning to do the things that he had intended to do, because he was a great storyteller.”

It's Fine to Just Cry, Too I keep coming back to resilience. And how I hate how we consider it to be an essential and inherent Read more

Advertisement

Clarke Peters, who acted alongside Boseman in the Spike Lee-directed Netflix film Da 5 Bloods, was interviewed by Good Morning Britain about his co-star. He admitted that he passed judgment on the actor during filming, and now expresses his regret and sends his condolences.

“I probably wasn’t the most altruistic in that environment,” he says, adding that he told his wife that people appeared to be “fawning” over him on set, which prompted him to believe Boseman was acting like a big shot.

Advertisement

“I’m thinking maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head,” he continues before choking up. “But now, I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him.”

Advertisement

There have also been calls to erect physical and tangible tributes to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, some of which have been successful. According to TMZ, Boseman’s high school, T.L. Hanna in South Carolina, is aiming to begin a memorial scholarship in Boseman’s name. They are working with Boseman’s family on the development of the award, and hope to raise enough funds to make the scholarship a sustainable one.

Per Variety, thousands of people also reportedly signed a petition to replace a Confederate statue in Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, S.C. After receiving more signatures than expected, the petition now has a goal of 35,000 backers.

Advertisement

“I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina, that was able to change the movie industry,” the petition reads. “He opened many doors for many young Black people with his leading roles in movies such as Black Panther or Marshall. It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did.”

Chadwick Boseman Forever It seemed like a “normal” Friday night—or as normal as any day could be in 2020—and all of a… Read more

Advertisement

Lastly, Whoopi Goldberg urgently tweeted that Disney World needs to erect a Wakanda attraction in honor of Boseman’s legacy, stating that “another Frozen Land” isn’t necessary. According to CNN, there are Frozen-themed attractions and experiences in Orlando’s Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Advertisement

While many have agreed with The View host (over 58,000 people have liked her tweet), there’s no official statement from Disney World regarding the possibility of bringing Wakanda to their gates. Disney Parks announced via Twitter in 2019 that Marvel-themed experiences, such as meet-and-greets with members of Wakanda, Iron Man, Black Widow and more of the Avengers, would be possible at the parks.