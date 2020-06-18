Remember the Love: Noah's Arc Returns With a 'Rona-Themed Reunion Special for Its 15th Anniversary

Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman, Darryl Stephens and Christian Vincent of the show “Noah’s Arc” speak onstage at the 17th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8, 2006 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Noah’s Arc fans rejoice!

According to Deadline, the original cast of the groundbreaking LGBTQ drama will be reuniting for a virtual scripted special called Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles! Leave it to a show that was certainly ahead-of-its-time to bring us a timely special!

This news comes 12 years aft er the series, created by Patrik-Ian Polk, wrapped in 2007. The series starred Darryl Stephens, Jensen Atwood, Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman and Christian Vincent, each of whom will be participating in the special. After the special airs, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown will host a live Q&A with the crew. The reunion special, sponsored by GLAAD and Impulse DC, will also serve as a fundraising initiative for black LGBTQ non-profit organizations such as Birmingham AIDS Outreach, CASA Ruby, G.L.I.T.S (Gays & Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society), In The Meantime Men’s Group, LGBT Detroit, Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) and The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

Noah’s Arc - Noah & Wade / YouTube

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get messages, tweets, DMs and emails from the huge Noah’s Arc fanbase saying how much they love & miss the show and begging for a reboot,” Polk said in a statement. “While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to receive from the fans.”



Deadline adds:



The series originally aired for two seasons on Logo from 2005-2007 and made history as the first American TV series that featured all-Black and gay cast of characters. Set in Los Angeles, the series followed a group of friends navigating the gay dating scene. The series wrapped with the movie Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom, which won a GLAAD Media Award. After 10 years, the reunion episode written and directed by Polk, finds Noah and company in the middle of a worldwide public health crisis and global social justice movement.

So, 12 years later after fans said goodbye to the beloved show, the excitement is palpable, especially on social media. Plus, what a perfect way to celebrate Pride Month this year!

Following the show’s end, Polk continued working in the industry scooping writing credits for Being Mary Jane, and he is currently the co-executive producer for Starz’ upcoming strip club drama series, P-Valley.



Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles will debut on July 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and you can stream the special via Patrik-Ian Polk Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube pages. To contribute to the fundraiser, which has a goal of $100,000, donate here. And if you want to tune into the show for the first time or for reminiscing purposes (so you can remember the love!), you can currently watch episodes on Logo TV.

