Remember Me: Ledisi to Star in Upcoming Mahalia Jackson Biopic

Ledisi performs onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 30th Anniversary Celebration on November 5, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Mark Davis for the Screen Actors Guild Foundation ( Getty Images )

Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi will once again be portraying legendary gospel great Mahalia Jackson, this time in an upcoming biopic, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.



Deadline reports that the Pieces of Me artist, who first portrayed the gospel legend in 2014’s Selma, will star in the feature along with former Scandal star Columbus Short, who will portray Martin Luther King Jr., a close friend of Jackson. The Game’s Wendy Raquel Robinson and Fresh Prince’s Janet Hubert are also set to star. Ericka Nicole Malone has been tapped to pen the script as well as executive produce alongside Phillip Robinson. Denise Dowse will direct the film with Vince Allen set to produce. The film, named after one of Jackson’s iconic songs, will take place during the time period of 1956-1963 and will highlight Jackson’s successful career as well as her documented friendship with Martin Luther King Jr. It will also chronicle her significant yet little known contributions to the civil rights movement.

“Remember Me is my personal thank you letter to the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson,” said Malone. “Honoring her for her amazing legacy in Gospel Music, Civil Rights and her shining example of an extraordinarily, powerful Black woman.”

Advertisement

Ledisi shared similar sentiments, adding, “I am honored to be given a chance to paint the world through Mahalia’s eyes and sing her songs. Watching Columbus Short transform into Dr. Martin Luther King has been inspiring. I am sharing space with so many amazing actors and with Ericka Nicole Malone’s words and being under the direction of the Great Denise Dowse’s I am thrilled to be telling the story of New Orleans Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson.”

Columbus Short also spoke on his iconic role saying, “I have dreamed of playing this role for many years. It’s truly a great honor to portray a man that has made such an indelible impact on society and to all of our lives. I am thankful to Ericka for the opportunity and proud to play alongside a wonderful cast.”

This biopic news comes just days after Good Morning America anchor and host Robin Roberts unveiled the trailer for her upcoming Mahalia Jackson biopic, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Jackson, starring Danielle Brooks. Rolling Out reports that the feature is set to debut on Lifetime on April 3. There have also been talks of Jamie Foxx and Queen Latifah collaborating on a movie about Jackson as well, potentially starring Jill Scott. At this point, I’m not sure we need three different Mahalia Jackson biopics but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in seeing all three of them.

May the best flick win.