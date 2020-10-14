Regina King Continues to Slay in Her Kingdom, Will Produce Supernatural Black Teen Drama at the CW

Include an image captionRegina King speaks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 09, 2020. Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Regina THEE King is continuing to reign over the Hollywood kingdom with the announcement of her new project!

As her directorial debut One Night In Miami continues to be a talking point in the Oscar contender conversation, Variety has reported that the actress-filmmaker is executive producing a new drama set to debut on the CW.



Variety gives the scoop:



Titled Slay, the series focuses on Carson Jones. She is described as a bold, witty teenager with afro puffs, leather boots, seventies cool, and – thanks to her mother’s ancient African bloodline – supernatural gifts and the responsibility to use them to protect Virginia’s Historic Triangle (one of the most haunted areas in the country) from the forces of darkness. Julian Johnson will write and co-executive produce, with Pam Veasey supervising and executive producing. Regina and her sister Reina King will executive produce via their production company, Royal Ties. CBS Television Studios will produce.

A Black afro-puffed teen girl with supernatural gifts?! Sign me the hell up. King has been vocal about the significance of making sure that women are at the forefront of her productions.



“I’m going to use my platform right now to say, in the next two years, everything that I produce, I am making a vow—and it’s going to be tough—to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50% women,” King said during her 2019 Golden Globes acceptance speech. “I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power—not just in our industry, in all industries—I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”



King, who will be co-starring in the upcoming Western flick The Harder They Fall, recently graced the cover of Glamour Magazine for their “Women of the Year” issue.



“I am happy,” King told the magazine. “I am, overall. I am happy. I am filled with gratitude, but I do realize that I would like in my lifetime to see what the other side of this looks like—the other side of what a changed system looks like, true systematic change. Great ideals, great ideals, but when and where are we going to see it? It feels like we are in this powder keg moment, but it feels like…that phoenix rising from the ashes. I’ve got to believe that a phoenix is going to rise as all of this shit burns down. I say that and I’m including everything from the climate changing to the pandemic. It’s just so much. It’s so much and it’s all happening at once.”

