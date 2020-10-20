Regina Hall Signs First-Look Deal at Showtime to Develop and Produce TV Projects

Regina Hall of “Black Monday” speaks during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on January 13, 2020. Photo : Amy Sussman/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Regina Hall may have screamed hilariously in Scary Movie when she portrayed a terrified Brenda, but now we’re screaming with joy for her big news!

Advertisement

On Monday, Showtime Networks Inc. Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming Amy Israel announced that Hall officially signed a first-look deal with the network. With the deal, she’ll be developing and producing television projects under her production company, Rh Negative. In fact, she’s already putting in work because she has a one-hour comedy special where she’ll be starring and serving as executive producer.



“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said in a statement. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”



Advertisement

More info on Hall, via the deal announcement press release sent to The Root:



Hall has starred in the Scary Movie, The Best Man and Think Like A Man franchises. Other credits include global box office hit Girls Trip, About Last Night, People Places Things and The Hate U Give. Her work in Support the Girls earned her Best Actress honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the African-American Film Critics Association. She also received Film Independent Spirit, National Society of Film Critics and Gotham Award nominations for her work in the movie. Hall currently stars in and serves as producer on the Showtime comedy series Black Monday, which was recently renewed for a third season. She will executive produce and star in the occult drama, Master, and is currently in production on the limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. She can next be seen in Breaking News in Yuba County, set for release Jan. 29.

G/O Media may get a commission Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds $33 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XPW54

“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” Israel said in a statement. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on Black Monday, she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”



Congrats to Regina Hall! I’ve always said she is far too underutilized in this industry when it is clear she is bursting with talent, especially as a comedic actor. I look forward to seeing what she’s cooking up!

