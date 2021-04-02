Regé-Jean Page Will Not Appear in Bridgerton Season 2 and This Burns—No, Not in the Romantic Declaration Way

Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton. Photo : Netflix

BREAKING (HEART) NEWS!

Tossed-panties-in-a-panny-recipient Regé-Jean Page will not be appearing in Season 2 of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, Variety reports.



“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message, posted on social media and straight from Lady Whistledown herself read.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the note added. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer—more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”



Sound the motherfucking alarms!!! What?!



As Variety notes:



News of the duke’s departure will likely not come as a surprise to fans of the Julia Quinn novels on which the series is based, as the character’s storyline largely plays out in the first book The Duke and I.

Yeah, yeah, yeah—we already knew the sophomore season wouldn’t focus on the Duke of Hastings as he starts his family with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and would instead focus on Daphne’s brother Anthony (Jo nathan Bailey), but we were still hoping for some brief appearances by Regé-Jean at least!



Alas, that ain’t happening, captain. Ugh! Remember when Simon declared his love for Daphne, frustratingly noting that he believes she does not feel the same way? Of course you do—it was the most climactic moment of the season...I mean, other than the actual sea of climaxes the characters experienced later. Hot! Anyway, that’s how frustrated I feel about Shondaland not loving me the way I love the glorious eye candy that Regé-Jean Page provides. And that gravelly voice! *bites lip* Focus, Tonja.



Ahem. Like the gracious professional he is, Page expressed his gratitude for the experience on social media.



“Pleasure and a privilege! An [honor] to be a member of the family—on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans—the love is real and will just keep growing,” the NAACP Image Award-winning actor exclaimed.

The queen of Shondaland offered some support, as well.



“Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever,” show executive producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Friday. In my wistful mind, this means she and show creator Chris Van Dusen are planning a Duke of Hastings spinoff called Bridgerton Bae, right? Right????

Will Ferrell guzzling wine meme Gif : GIPHY

Further Breaking News: The Root’s very own Lady Welpington was not able to report on this because she was found sprawled across the floor due to fainting at the thought of absolutely no appearance from the Duke of Hastings in the second season.