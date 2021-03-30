Red Table Talk Exclusive Clip: Whether You're for or Against Niecy Nash's Relationship, It's 'Not Gon' Change' What She Does

Niecy Nash on Red Table Talk. Screenshot : Courtesy of Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk is back and it’s bringing the same energy—featuring guests that everyone is talki ng about.



Advertisement

In this case, the guest is Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Batts. If you recall, she surprised fans last fall when she announced that she was newly married to the musician by dropping pics from their seemingly-fun-as-hell wedding with a straight-to-the-point caption using her first and last name given at birth, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸.”

Amid all of the subsequent speculation, Niecy and Jessica sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Gammy for an intimate conversation about their relationship.

Here’s the upcoming episode scoop, via Facebook Watch’s press release shared with The Root:

“I’d Never Been With A Woman Before!” - Niecy Nash Sets The Record Straight: In this interview with her new wife Jessica, Niecy Nash reveals how she went from two marriages to men to falling in love with a woman. The newlyweds set the record straight about their relationship and how they fell in love.

In an exclusive episode clip obtained by The Root, Niecy talked about whether she was concerned about how her newly public relationship would be received by the world.

Advertisement

“There was a time in life that I literally was that woman where I believed and lived my life as such that you have to put other people’s feelings, thoughts, needs and wants before your own,” Niecy mused, dubbing the stifling space as a “Black woman’s martyr club.”



That is no longer the case for Niecy. Of course, since she’s human, there is some concern there. Still, it won’t change the way she lives her life—and from our perspective, she’s living it fully.

Advertisement

“Regardless of what side of the line you’re on, it’s not gon’ change what I’m gon’ do,” she concluded.

Mic drop!

I got to check out an advanced screener of the episode and while I can’t (and wouldn’t) spoil it for you, I’ll just say that it was so nice to see Niecy and Jessica’s glow as they reminisced on how their love came to be and reveled in their partnership.

Advertisement

Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash on Red Table Talk. Photo : Red Table Talk / Facebook Watch

As The Root previously reported, Nash will be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards taking place on April 8.



Advertisement

“My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night,” Nash said at the time of the announcement. “Be ready for a surprise or two!”

Advertisement

The Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts episode of Red Table Talk premieres Wednesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.