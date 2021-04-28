Red Table Talk Exclusive Clip: Jada, Willow and Gammy Go Beyond Entanglements to Discuss Polyamory

Red Table Talk Ep. 404 - “Is Polyamory For You?”

It seems like a combination of forever ago and just yesterday when the word “entanglement” became an elevated term in pop culture, thanks to Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith’s appearance on Jada’s show, Red Table Talk. To refresh your memory, social media went ablaze when August Alsina revealed he’d had a prior relationship with Jada, causing Jada and Will to bring themselves to the very red table where Jada counsels others for the purposes of “healing.” Jada referred to her relationship with August as an “entanglement”—and thus, a new pop culture term was born.

In the newest episode of Red Table Talk, the ladies aren’t talking about entanglements—that’s something different—they’re unpacking the concept of polyamory.

Here’s what to look forward to in the upcoming episode, per Facebook Watch’s press release sent to The Root:

“Is Polyamory For You?” | Gammy tries to understand Willow’s decision to live a polyamorous lifestyle - seeking multiple intimate partners at the same time. In a lively generational debate on marriage and monogamy, Willow opens up about her decision to practice ethical non-monogamy. Poly Solo Gabrielle Smith and her married boyfriend Alex come to the Table to reveal how their multiple-partner approach to relationships works, especially with his wife.

In anticipation of the upcoming episode, The Root has obtained an exclusive clip featuring a polyamorous couple—poly solo Gabrielle and her married boyfriend Alex (whose wife also has a partner). In the following clip, Alex talks about the time he engaged more than the two partners he currently has.

“Previously, I had three partners at one time,” Alex recalls, prompting Jada to ask how that worked out.

“It was challenging...I do run my own business, so that’s almost like another commitment,” he continues.



“So, he had four partners,” Gabrielle jokes.

“I couldn’t see myself going past two...outside of myself,” Willow (who is giving us some some pop-punk vibes with her new single, “Transparent Soul”) chimes in.

I got to check out an advanced screener of the episode recently and while I won’t spoil anything, I’m sure it’ll provide further discussion on social media given the many different perspectives presented here—between Willow (who is exploring polyamory), Jada (who is open to learning more), Gammy (who is hesitant, yet curious) and the experienced couples.

The “Is Polyamory For You?” episode of Red Table Talk premieres today, April 28 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.