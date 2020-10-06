Red Table Talk Exclusive Clip: Ice Cube Says Black Folks Are Misled to Believe 'America Is a Household That's Broke'

Red Table Talk Ep. “Fed Up and Fired Up: Ice Cube’s Bold Plan for Black America” Screenshot : Courtesy of Facebook Watch

The Red Table Talk may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but the content is still as hot as the color of the table.



Details of the newest episode via an official press release sent to The Root:

“Fed Up and Fired Up: Ice Cube’s Bold Plan for Black America” | Rapper and movie star Ice Cube has had enough! On this important RTT, Cube reveals his groundbreaking “Contract With Black America” and the changes he believes are necessary to properly address racial inequality for Black Americans. Political commentator Van Jones also joins the conversation, and NFL star Brandon Marshall and Willow share how they felt the first time they voted.

In an exclusive clip obtained by The Root, Ice Cube basically states that America is bamboozling Black Americans who demand support and assistance by claiming that there aren’t enough funds.



“They try to make us think America is a household that’s broke and we don’t have the money to get the new Jordans this year because we broke,” Ice Cube quipped, immediately causing a burst of laughter at the table. “That’s how they make us think, ‘we ain’t got enough money for y’all because we broke.’”



The rapper-actor then went on to note that America creates currency and that money is somehow available for other issues such as wars and currently, the global pandemic.

“The money is there to help the communities, we just got to push the politicians to do it,” he concluded.

“You just saw it happen, you just saw the government fire three separate trillion-dollar cannons at the economy and didn’t hit a poor person the whole time,” Jones added, a sentiment he’s expressed before.

The new episode of Red Table Talk titled “Fed Up and Fired Up: Ice Cube’s Bold Plan for Black America” airs today, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.