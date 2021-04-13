Red Table Talk Exclusive Clip: Bobby Brown Is Emotionally Honest With His 11-Year-Old About Bobby Jr.'s Death

Bobby Brown on Red Table Talk (2021) Screenshot : Courtesy of Facebook Watch

It’s been five months since the unexpected death of Bobby Brown’s 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr. With yet another heartbreaking bout of news in his immediate family, many fans were concerned about the traumatic toll it must take on Bobby Sr.

This week, Bobby is sitting down at the red table with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne “Gammy” Norris and Willow Smith to discuss an array of pivotal moments in his life, including the deaths of ex-wife Whitney Houston, as well as his children Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Jr.—all of which were due to a fatal combination of drugs.





“An Urgent Warning from Bobby Brown” | Bobby Brown, Grammy winner and “Bad Boy of R&B,” comes to the Table with his wife Alicia to open up about his addictions, controversies that have followed him for decades, and the tragic death of his son Bobby Brown Jr. Also, Bobby reveals who he thinks is responsible for the deaths of ex-wife Whitney Houston and his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Joined by his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Bobby discussed how the family is coping and discussing the recent death of Bobby Brown. Jr. In an exclusive clip shared with The Root, Alicia and Bobby particularly talk about their 11-year-old son Cassius Brown, who was particularly close to Bobby Jr. Both parents confirmed they don’t hide their tears from Cassius, nor do they stifle his emotions or ability to ask questions. It’s emotional honesty that is very significant, especially when it comes to the dynamics of a Black boy and his Black father.

“As a young Black male, allowing him to cry and allowing him to see you cry,” Gammy points out as significant, with Jada adding the specific distinction of a Black father allowing space for this in a healthy way.



Alicia noted that Bobby occasionally does have to let out out his emotions through tears on any given day, which is understandable. She also notes that whenever the children (the couple have three together) asks about their father crying, she encourages everyone to give him a hug. As for Cassius witnessing his father openly cry, Bobby confirms, firmly, “He sees it! He sees it.”

The Red Table Talk episode titled, “An Urgent Warning from Bobby Brown” airs Wednesday, April 14 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.