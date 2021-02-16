Ray Fisher Says Joss Whedon and WB/DC Execs Aren't Suing Him Because They Know He's Telling the Truth

Ray Fisher poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film ‘Justice League’, in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo : Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP ( AP )

Quite a bit has transpired since Ray Fisher first called out Justice League director Joss Whedon—and it looks like things will be heating up leading to the premiere of the original director’s cut titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Speaking of which, the first official trailer for the fan-ignited cut of the film coming to HBO Max dropped on Sunday, which Fisher has been actively promoting.



As we have been reporting on this matter since 2020, Fisher has been persistent about highlighting the work abuse allegedly perpetrated by Whedon as well as the alleged enabling of this behavior by WB and DC leads such as Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich, former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer (CCO) Geoff Johns, Justice League producer Jon Berg and DC Films president Walter Hamada.



At the top of the year, Fisher confirmed he had been dismissed from the upcoming film The Flash.

“As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said at the time in response to the news, which was their most recent comment on the matter. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on.”



However, this matter didn’t exactly… “move on.” Things escalated even further when Charisma Carpenter (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel) wrote an in-depth statement against Whedon on Feb. 10 with the hashtag, #IStandWithRayFisher.



“Last summer, when Ray Fisher publicly accused Joss of abusive and unprofessional behavior toward the cast and crew during reshoots on the Justice League set in 2017, it gutted me,” Carpenter’s statement read. “Joss has a history of being casually cruel. He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly.”



Carpenter spelled out claims against the Buffy creator, including disparaging size-ist comments and discrimination due to her pregnancy. Shortly thereafter, a few of her co-stars spoke out in support.

As Deadline reports:



In addition to Carpenter, Buffy actress Michelle Trachtenberg also made startling accusations against the CAA-repped Whedon, expressed in an online post “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate” adding “What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!” In a later re-editing of her initial post, Trachtenberg added: “The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again. Buffy title star Sarah Michelle Gellar and series producer and showrunner Marti Noxon expressed their support for the actress’ and their claims against Whedon last week. Eliza Dushku posted admiration and allegiance for Carpenter on February 11 as did her Buffy and Angel star and current SEAL Team lead David Boreanaz yesterday.

The latest actor to come forward in the Whedon-verse, Boreanaz tweeted in support of Carpenter on Sunday.



On Monday, Fisher took to Twitter with a statement akin to a mic drop, tweeting, “There’s only one reason that I haven’t been sued by Joss Whedon, Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I’m telling the truth.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max. Deadline noted that WarnerMedia declined to comment on Fisher’s latest tweet. The Root has additionally reached out to representatives for Whedon, Emmerich, Johns, Berg, Hamada (which includes Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment) for comment on Fisher’s latest claim.