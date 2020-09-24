Ray Fisher Is Getting More Screen Time in Zack Snyder's Justice League, New Scenes Will Be Shot in October

Ray Fisher attends the ‘Justice League’ photocall on November 4, 2017, in London, England. Photo : Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Justice League fans are going to be treated to more Cyborg—thanks to Zack Snyder’s cut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder is set to start shooting for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a restored version of the 2017 film that he abruptly exited as director, due to a family tragedy. The film will be released as a four-episode limited series and will highlight Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in new scenes. Ray Fisher, who portrays Cyborg, is set to shoot new scenes for a “week-or-so-long.”



THR provides some background on the promise of Cyborg’s character arc and in turn, Fisher’s rising career:



For Fisher, being cast as superhero Cyborg by Snyder was supposed to be the break of a lifetime. The actor went from theater work and one episode of television to land the character, who was first introduced in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) then showcased more predominantly in Justice League. Cyborg was also get his own stand-alone movie, which was slated for 2020. But all that was years ago. Justice League disappointed at the box office and a DC Films shake-up saw [executives Geoff] Johns and [Jon] Berg let go, to be replaced Walter Hamada, an executive from Warners’ sister arm New Line.

This recent development is especially notable as Fisher is involved in an ongoing investigation with Warner Bros. after he claimed Joss Whedon (who replaced Snyder as director) engaged in work abuse and spearheaded a toxic work environment for cast and crew.

Recently, fellow Justice League cast member Jason Momoa backed Fisher’s claims, including accusing the studio of attempting to downplay news of the investigation via strategic PR tactics.



As far as Fisher’s future relationship with Warner Bros., THR adds:



Fisher is in talks with Warner Bros. to make a cameo in The Flash, a Justice League spinoff movie due to shoot next year. He has options negotiated for future appearances, including cameos, beyond the initial film. But in earlier drafts of the Flash script, Cyborg was a much more active player than the one in the current script. Sources say the studio exercised its option for Flash, even upping its negotiated price for what’s described as a three-scene appearance. Fisher’s side countered with a figure doubling that. Warners turned that down, and negotiations have remained stalled for weeks.

With the ongoing investigation, I expect things to be rather tense in regards to future negotiations. But on a positive note, I am looking forward to seeing how much more Cyborg will be developed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, set to be released Sept. 5, 2021.

