Ray Fisher Confirms Warner Bros. Dismissed Him From The Flash, Claims DC Films President Undermined Abuse Investigation

Ray Fisher attends People’s “Ones To Watch” on October 4, 2017. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Though Warner Bros. Pictures has concluded their investigation into Justice League co-star Ray Fisher’s work abuse claims against director Joss Whedon, the issue is far from resolved.

On Wednesday, Fisher posted an extensive tweet confirming that WB has dismissed him from the upcoming film, The Flash—a film where he was set to continue his portrayal of Victor Stone, also known as Cyborg. Per Fisher, his role was expected to be “much larger than a cameo,” despite misconceptions.



“I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising,” Fisher tweeted.

Fisher further confirmed that he could not “in good conscience” continue to participate in WB productions involving DC Films president Walter Hamada for two distinct reasons: “[Hamada’s] purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend and former co-president, Geoff Johns” and “[Hamada’s] attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Sept. 4th statement to The Wrap.”



Earlier this month, WarnerMedia claimed they did not push Fisher out of the role, citing Fisher’s public announcement that he refused to work with Hamada. Fisher denied that he quit The Flash film, however.

“The investigation was conducted by an outside law firm and led by a former federal judge,” a WB rep said in a statement to The Wrap, following reports that the production company would not recast Fisher’s role after his departure. “More than 80 people were interviewed. We have full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken. The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on.”



In the Wednesday tweet, Fisher doubled down on his claims that Hamada was attempting to protect and “cover for” Johns when Fisher brought the work abuse issues to him for escalation, including when Fisher brought to Hamada’s attention that Johns was “a major contributor to the issues experienced, including blatant racism.”



As Deadline notes, the investigation concluded with an unspecified “remedial action.” Variety reports that Johns (who no longer holds an executive role at DC, since 2018) continues to have a relationship with WB as the studio confirmed, producing titles such as Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois and Titans, among other projects.



“No one, in any profession should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism and discrimination to be taken up to the proper chain of command,” Fisher added, concluding that Hamada is “unfit for a position of leadership” and that he is willing to take a polygraph test to support his claims. “And no one, in any position of leadership, should attempt to dissuade those wishing to report such claims from doing so.” Fisher concluded that he was “gladly” willing to give up his role as Cyborg for the greater good of helping to bring “awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions.”



The Root has reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment for comment in regards to Fisher’s Wednesday statement on Twitter.

