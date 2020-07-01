Ray Fisher Claims Joss Whedon Was 'Gross, Abusive, and Unprofessional' to the Justice League Cast and Crew

Ray Fisher attends the ‘Justice League’ photocall on November 4, 2017, in London, England. Photo : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images )

Justice League star Ray Fisher seems to be calling for some justice of his own.

On Monday, the 32-year-old actor who portrays Cyborg in the 2018 DC Comics film, posted a clip on Twitter from Comic-Con 2017 where he and other cast members participated in a promotional panel. At the panel, Fisher discussed working with Joss Whedon, who co-wrote the screenplay and took over as director during the remainder of post-production after director Zack Snyder (who worked during principal photography) stepped down.

“I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” he posted along with the clip. That “statement” was when he said, “Yeah, Joss is a great guy and Zack [Snyder] picked a good person to clean up and finish up for him.”



The Hollywood Reporter provides additional context on this:



Fisher, who played the hero Cyborg in the film, has been sharing details of his time on Justice League over the past few weeks, following Snyder revealing that he would debut his own cut of the movie on HBO Max. “I don’t praise [writer] Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League,” Fisher wrote June 6. “I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!” Justice League underwhelmed at the box office, earning $658 million globally. Over the years, there has been speculation over what changed between Snyder’s vision for Justice League and the final product Whedon oversaw. It is believed the storyline featuring Fisher’s Victor Stone/Cyborg and his father Silas Stone (Joe Morton) was among the storylines that were dramatically cut back.

Fisher is definitely a huge supporter of the Snyder movement, displaying the popular hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in his Twitter bio.



His initial tweet retracting his previous Comic-Con comments about Whedon, had folks wondering whether he would expound in any way. Well, on Wednesday, Fisher did just that.



“Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher wrote. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.” Johns was DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer at the time (he left in 2018) and Berg was a producer on the film.

If you watch the previous clip in hindsight, it actually looks pretty apparent that Fisher didn’t look completely comfortable or convinced about what he was saying...as if it was a contractual obligation. He even looked over to co-star Jason Momoa, who offered absolutely no co-signing or any reaction at all.



He certainly didn’t look this uncomfortable when he initially entered the panel stage.

The Root has reached out to Joss Whedon’s representative for comment and we are awaiting their response.

