Rare Black Panther Comic #1 Signed by Chadwick Boseman Is Currently Up for Auction

‘’Black Panther’’ Comic #1 Illustration : Courtesy of Nate D. Sanders Auctions

To fans who would like a piece of memorabilia to honor the late Chadwick Boseman and are able to afford it—there’s something pretty damn valuable that may catch your eye.

On Monday, Nate D. Sanders Auctions announced that they were in possession of a rare Black Panther Comic #1 signed by the late Boseman as well as the film adaptation’s director Ryan Coogler, and the comic book character co-creator, the late Stan Lee.



Detailed info via the official press release sent to The Root:



The Black Panther comic #1 is signed by Black Panther himself, as well as by director Ryan Coogler and co-creator, the late Stan Lee. The comic is the Middle East-Comic Con variant and is graded 9.8 by CGC Signature Series. Interestingly, Boseman writes ‘’42'’ next to his name, referencing Jackie Robinson’s player number, which is also the name of the 2013 film starring Boseman as Robinson. The film Black Panther shattered box office records upon its release in 2018, confirming the demand for black-starring superhero films, and shepherding in more diverse filmmaking; it remains the third-highest-grossing film in the United States and made Boseman an instant superstar.

Bidding for the comic book starts at $8,000. Nate D. Sanders Auctions was established in Los Angeles in 1990 and holds auctions on a monthly basis. The founder, Sanders, is known for his knowledge of Hollywood, sports and otherwise historical memorabilia.



Fans and peers alike were shocked to learn of Boseman’s death when it was announced this summer. Boseman died at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer. There were several messages of condolences and tribute on Marvel’s official social media pages.



“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace,” the studio wrote on Instagram at the time.

This past September, Marvel Comics released special tribute issues with a banner tribute to Boseman at the top of the cover.



At the time of this article’s publishing, there hasn’t been a bid made on the signed comic yet. For more information on this item and to place a bid, head to natedsanders.com.

