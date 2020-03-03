Rapper Pop Smoke to Be Buried in Brooklyn Later This Week

Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was brutally gunned down last month at a home in the Hollywood Hills , will be laid to rest later this week in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y.



The New York Daily News reports that the rising hip hop star will be laid to rest at the historic Green-Wood Cemetery south of Prospect Park, close to the Canarsie neighborhood he grew up in.

Advertisement

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a home invasion on Feb. 19. At the forefront of NYC’s “drill” scene, Pop Smoke’s breakout song “Welcome to the Party” was a ubiquitous song-of-the-summer across the five boroughs in 2019, marking him as a talent to watch. He was just 20 years old at the time of his death.

The Los Angeles County coroner ruled the cause of death as a homicide. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the home invasion. A police spokesperson told the Daily News that they are considering “at minimum four suspects” involved in the shooting, and can’t yet say whether it was a robbery or targeted hit.