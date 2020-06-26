The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Obituary

Rapper Huey Dead at 31, Reportedly Shot in St. Louis

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Rapper Huey performs onstage during MTV’s “Total Request Live” Wednesday, June 27, 2007, in New York.
Photo: Jason DeCrow (AP)

Lawrence Franks Jr., known as rapper Huey, has died at the age of 31. The Kinloch, Mo., native was reportedly shot and killed on Thursday night.

Fox St. Louis reports:

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. in front of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Mable Avenue in Kinloch. According to police, Huey whose real name is Lawrence Franks arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Upon further investigation, police determined another victim of the same shooting had arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Formerly known as Baby Huey, the rapper was born January 1, 1989 and was best known for his hit debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It.” Huey originally signed to Jive Records and his debut album Notebook Paper was released in 2007.

“I always rap about my life,” Huey once said in a 2010 interview to promote his album Redemption. “Whether it’s memories or things that’s going on today that’s a big part of my music. That’s one of the best things I can do is tell the truth.”

Fans and peers took to Twitter to express their grief, shortly following the tragic news.

Huey is survived by his 13-year-old daughter. Rest in Power, Huey.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

