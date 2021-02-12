Rap Sh*t: HBO Max Announces New Comedy Series Order from Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala Presented by Max Mara on June 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Amy Sussman for Women In Film ( Getty Images )

City Girls from the 305 and beyond, we’re about to get a new series from Issa Rae and it sounds lit AF!

Per a press release sent to The Root, HBO Max has given an eight episode order to a half-hour comedy series from Rae, currently titled Rap Sh*t. Rae will pen the pilot script and executive produce, and City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT are also set to executive produce.

Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, along with Rae’s audio content company Raedio, are set to handle music supervision for the series. Rap Sh*t will tell the story of two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Casting is currently underway with production slated to begin this summer.

Advertisement

It’s hella good news to hear that we’re going to get some more goodness from Rae. Especially considering how disappointed fans were when the news broke that her critically acclaimed and hilarious AF series Insecure would be ending with its fifth season. In an interview with Vogue, Rae acknowledged the reaction to the news but admitted she’s still optimistic about what’s ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. I’m flattered that people think I’m an idiot for ending it. Without a doubt, it was mostly positive feedback and I’m going to miss the show. I’m glad and grateful that it’s ending on our terms.” She added, “When I started, I knew when it would end and the space the characters would be in, but didn’t know the ending—I’m excited for people to see it. We started shooting last week for the first time and I’m savoring every moment.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Hey, as long as Issa’s happy—I’m happy. In the meantime, in between time, me and my Mirror Bitch got some practicing to do.

As of now, there’s no word on a potential premiere date for Rap Sh*t. Season 5 of Insecure will return to HBO later this year.