Rachel Lindsay Alleges The Bachelorette Purposely Cast Black Men Who Didn’t Date Black Women

Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has been consistently outspoken about the lack of diversity within the Bachelor franchise.



In February, Lindsay went head to head with Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison in an attempt to explain a contestant’s problematic past racist actions. And now in a recent interview, the Texas native is shedding light on a high-key sus (that’s short for suspect for those unaware) conversation she had with producers during her time on the show.

Per People, on Monday’s episode of the new Showtime series Ziwe, Lindsay sat down with the titular host where they discussed the noticeable pattern of Black Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who wind up dating or engaged to non-Black partners. After referencing Matt James, Taiysha Adams and Lindsay herself, Rachel explained to Ziwe that while she was a bit apprehensive about not picking a Black partner, she ultimately felt her choice would be received with grace since she was the first person of color in that role.

“But then I think when the next person chose someone that wasn’t Black, and then by the time we got to the third one it was like ‘you know what they’re just not going to choose anybody that’s Black,’” she explained.

Keeping on that same tip, Lindsay then went on to divulge that during her season she became aware that several of the Black men selected for her had never and didn’t date Black women to begin with. That fact, while devastating to Rachel, proved to be an alluring ratings ploy, the show’s producers telling her that they “found it interesting” to have Black men on like that

“There was a point where I broke down on camera, and they used my tears for something else, but I was getting upset at the selection of men of color,” Rachel told Ziwe. “I also learned as I was going through my season that several of the Black men on my season didn’t date Black women. I said ‘You think that’s interesting? That’s my life. I live that.’”

Wow. *Pretends to be shocked*

At this point, what little stock I had in The Bachelor (and trust me, it was miniscule) has ceased to exist. I knew TV folks live and die by ratings, but c’mon now. Purposely picking Black men who didn’t and had never dated Black women for the season with the FIRST EVER BLACK FEMALE BACHELORETTE is trash. I’m glad Rachel is parting ways with the franchise, goodbye and good riddance.