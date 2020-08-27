R. Kelly Attacked by Fellow Chicago Prisoner, per Attorney

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo : Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

It appears things have escalated while Robert “R” Kelly continues his stint in jail.

Advertisement

According to ABC Chicago, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg claims a fellow inmate at Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center attacked the 53-year-old R&B singer on Wednesday. As such, Greenberg is continuing to request that Kelly be released on bail as he believes his client’s safety won’t be ensured under these current conditions.



At first glance, one may posit that the inmate was upset at Kelly for the alleged sexual abuse charges, but per TMZ, the inmate was allegedly upset about the detention facility being placed on lockdown in response to Kelly’s protestors outside of the jail. Greenberg did not provide an update on Kelly’s status to ABC, however, TMZ’s sources say the singer was in stable condition and didn’t have any broken bones or other serious injuries.



Advertisement

Kelly’s team previously attempted to obtain approval for early release citing coronavirus concerns, but a federal judge denied the request. Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly had ruled that Kelly “has not established compelling reasons warranting his release. At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago.”



As further background, ABC Chicago further reports:

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial —at which he was acquitted—to get them to change their stories. In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

There’s nothing but chaos surrounding Kelly and this case, as the latest news involves three men associated with Kelly, Richard Arline Jr., Donnell Russell and Michael Williams, who have all been charged with “threatening and intimidating” women who decided to come forward with allegations against the singer.

Advertisement

Kelly is currently in jail facing charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York in regards to sexual abuse allegations involving underage girls. Kelly denies said allegations.



Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!