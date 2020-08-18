Quinn Coleman, Capitol Records Executive, DJ and Son of Debra Lee, Dies at 31

Quinn Coleman (1989-2020) Screenshot : YouTube

Quinn Coleman, the Senior Director of A&R at Capitol Records and son of former BET Chairman and CEO Debra Lee, has died at the age of 31, Billboard reports. Coleman’s cause of death hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

“Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together,” read a statement from Lee’s representative.



As Variety reports:



Coleman worked as a DJ under the name Spiccoli (presumably from the character in Fast Times at Ridgemont High) and, since May 2018, as an A&R executive at Capitol Records where he signed the group Brasstracks, among other acts. Prior to his senior director position at Capitol, he spent four years at Warner Bros. Records as an A&R manager and a marketing coordinator. Coleman started his career in music at Sirius XM where he interned before rising to music programming coordinator working across such channels as BPM, Tiesto’s Club Life, The Heat and Backspin.

Coleman’s death shook the music industry, with many people taking to social media to express their shock and sadness as well as pay tribute.



“We are all devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Quinn Coleman,” Capitol Records President Jeff Vaughn wrote in a statement, following the tragic news. “He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Brasstracks wrote a statement via their Instagram account, vowing to dedicate their upcoming album Golden Ticket to Coleman.



“Quinn’s positivity and passion was infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt more than a friend than A&R,” the band wrote. “He truly believed in us and worked so hard on this project with us. We were the first act he signed to Capitol and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family.”

We express our sincere condolences to Debra Lee and the Coleman family. Rest in power, Quinn Coleman.



