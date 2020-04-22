Queen & Princess: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Welcome a Baby Girl

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the “Queen & Slim” Premiere on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

The Queen’s princess has arrived! No, not that queen, the titular Queen in Queen & Slim. The actress who portrays her, that is.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have welcomed a daughter.



“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” the couple’s representatives told People on Tuesday.



PEOPLE confirmed in December that Jackson and Turner-Smith had tied the knot, after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in August.

No word on their new daughter’s name yet, but we’re sure they’ll share when they’re ready. The couple are known to keep their private lives to the chest, sharing a little bit here and there via social media (the two are incredibly cute on their Instagram stories and Twitter, by the way). Understandably so, since they have such a public platform, it’s logical to want to cherish something for yourself.



Turner-Smith recently mused on her new maternal role on Instagram, describing motherhood as “a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.”

The new daddy, who stars in the acclaimed miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, previously talked to Good Morning America about receiving parenting advice from co-stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.



“Both of them were incredibly helpful, both in like, finding doctors, OBs, just resources of people to talk to, and then, frankly, just leading by example, because the both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies, they’re both mothers, they’ve integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy,” Jackson said. “So just watching how they navigate all of that, because next time I [go] to work, I’m gonna be a daddy.”



Jackson also shared that having a baby during the coronavirus pandemic was obviously “a bit stressful,” but confirmed at the time that both Turner-Smith and the baby were healthy and that they were self-isolating in their California home.



Congrats to the couple and we wish their newly formed family well!