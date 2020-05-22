The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Education

Quavo Walked It Like He Talked It Across the Class of 2020 Virtual Stage and Is Now a High School Graduate

Tonja Renée Stidhum
15
Quavo of Migos attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Quavo is officially a 2020 high school graduate, y’all.

While he was busy “in the kitchen, wrist-twistin’ like a stir fry,” the Migos member was also completing an important goal: graduating high school. According to Vulture, the 29-year-old graduated from Berkmar High School in Linburn, Ga.

Advertisement

Quavo hopped on Instagram on Thursday to share the most endearing graduation pictures, with the caption, “Finally can say I graduated high school Class Of 2020, we lit! Now what college should I go to?”

Advertisement

In natural Quavo fashion, he celebrated with his own kind of graduation afterparty—a new song release! That night, he released “Need It,” featuring NBA Youngboy.

The value of education is not a game, but Quavo is diving into the gaming world with UK retailer boohooMAN, who released their first-ever app game to celebrate the launch of their Huncho Szn II clothing line, which dropped today.

From the app’s press release:

The addictive game is based on the iconic platform style whereby you can run Quavo’s character over the rooftops of LA to grab coins and pieces from the boohooMAN x Quavo Season 2 collection. Scoring points allows you to unlock promotions and prizes.

The game is free and available on the boohooMAN app on IoS and Android. For the prizes, if you score 2,000 points and you’ll be entered into a draw for a chance to win $1000. Score over 3,000 points to win in app prizes and the chance to win a t-shirt from the collection signed by Quavo himself.

Advertisement

In a straight-to-the-point statement, Quavo exclaimed, “boohooMAN are changing the game, literally!”

Advertisement

Congrats to Quavo and we’ll keep an eye out on what college you choose! I’m sure each and every one of his fans is already suggesting their own alma maters.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

