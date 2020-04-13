Q-Tip Reveals He Is Releasing Three New Albums in the Most Q-Tip Way Imaginable

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

He’s been laying low for a minute, but Q-Tip is coming back to the solo music scene. In fact, the rapper/producer is gearing up to release not one, not two...but three new projects.

In an Instagram post thanking his followers for the 50th birthday wishes on April 10, the A Tribe Called Quest member is recorded slappin’ the bass as a special message appears onscreen.

“I pray your loved ones are good n healthy,” it reads. “...But I have something to share w u...3 ALBUMS.” Not a word was spoken, of course, as the enigmatic musician is not always one to discuss at length what he’s got going on. The music continues to speak for him.



The titles of the projects will be Algorhythms, Riot Diaries, and The Last Zulu. Up until the announcement, the “Vivrant Thing” musician hasn’t released any material since 2016’s We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service, the sixth and final A Tribe Called Quest album. His last project on the solo front was 2009’s Kamaal the Abstract, which featured jazz influences in addition to beats and bars.

In the last few years, Q-Tip has produced for artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and Solange. While there was no release date accompanying the release of the album titles, we’re definitely eager to learn more about what he’s cookin’ up in the coming months.