'Put It in a Love Song': Alicia Keys Teaches the Art of Songwriting for MasterClass

While she may not be hosting the Grammys this year, the talented, Grammy-winning songstress Alicia Keys is still staying busy. MasterClass has announced that Keys has joined the streaming platform to teach songwriting and producing. She’ll also be breaking down her personal philosophy for channeling vulnerability, authenticity, and empathy through her music. More details via a press release sent to The Root:



Within the intimate setting of her personal studio, Keys will take members through her entire process, starting with developing lyrics at the piano in the Live Room, recording and layering vocals in the Iso Booth, and finally, arranging sonics in the Control Room. Breaking down the anatomy of her many anthemic tracks, she explains the various influences and elements that come together to create her signature authentic and retro-futuristic sound, including how she harnesses the power of specific vocal arrangements and experiments with instruments and software.

Fans will appreciate her rare deconstruction of the creative process behind one of her most iconic hits, “Fallin’.” Keys will also go beyond her technical skills to discuss her take on inequalities in the music industry and how she’s creating more space at the table for those whose voices are silenced. Offering a rare look at the wealth of knowledge and experience behind her monumental career, her class will empower members to define their purpose, channel their empathy and find their authentic rhythm.

Speaking on her excitement for the new MasterClass, Keys shared “I cannot stress enough the power you have when you’re truly confident in yourself. In my MasterClass, I’m excited to connect on a different level. We’re gonna talk about what I’ve learned, my process and how to access what’s inside of you, so you can connect and get it out into the world.” MasterClass CEO and founder David Rogier also added, “Alicia is simply a legend. She appeals to and unites her audience with empathy and empowerment. In her MasterClass, Alicia not only breaks down her creative process but deconstructs her most influential songs. She inspires all of us to control our power and purpose.”

Alicia Keys’ new MasterClass is available to watch now exclusively for subscribers.