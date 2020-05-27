Put Her Name in Ice: Beyoncé Is Only the 2nd Artist to Score #1 on Billboard in 4 Distinct Decades

Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood. Photo : Robyn Beck ( AFP via Getty Images )

In “Savage Remix,” Bey did say her “whole team [will] eat”—and she didn’t lie!

Not only did Meg secure her first-ever #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, but Beyoncé has reached a historic milestone of her own. According to Billboard, Bey is only the second artist to appear in the top spot on the platform’s Hot 100 list in four separate decades: the 1990s, 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s). The first artist to do so? Mariah Carey!



Now, here’s where we get into technicalities: While Mariah made history solely through her solo career, Beyonce’s tally includes her work with Destiny’s Child. If you only include Bey’s solo work, she’s still the 2nd artist to have reached #1 on the Hot 100 in the 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s.



Billboard also confirmed yet another feat of Bey’s:



Beyoncé becomes the 21st artist with at least seven Hot 100 No. 1s. Here is a recap of her leaders: Title, Date Reached No. 1 “Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, July 12, 2003 “Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, Oct. 4, 2003 “Check On It,” feat. Slim Thug, Feb. 4, 2006 “Irreplaceable,” Dec. 16, 2006 “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Dec. 13, 2008 “Perfect,” Ed Sheeran feat. Beyoncé, Dec. 23, 2017 “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, May 30, 2020

Continuing their unwavering support of each other, Bey sent Meg a bouquet of flowers to celebrate the young artist’s first #1 triumph with a cute note that read, “Congrats on your number one, Queen.”

We love sisterhood!



Speaking of sisterhood, Meg and Bey are twinning. Though we mentioned how significant it was for Meg to land her first #1 on Pam Grier’s birthday, Bey’s milestone happening on that very same day isn’t lost on us, either, given her Grier-esque role of “Foxxy Cleopatra” in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Congrats to Bey!

