The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Hot Tea

Pull-Out Game Over: Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020.
Photo: Gregg DeGuire (Getty Images)

It’s official—Cardi B is done with Offset. At least, the process is officially starting in a court of law!

According to People, Cardi (born Becalis Marlenis Almanzar) filed for divorce against Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) in Fulton County, Ga., earlier on Tuesday. The decision reportedly happened following rumors of his infidelity. People reports that the marriage between the Migos’ member and the “WAP” rapper is “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Attorney Adrienne Lawrence posted a screenshot of the filing via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

People provided more background:

Cardi and Offset’s split follows previous accusations of Offset’s infidelity. In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) outwardly confirmed Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

XXL Magazine’s Twitter account posted a screenshot of what Cardi had reportedly posted on her Instagram stories a few days ago that read, “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”

The couple has been married for 3 years and have a 2-year-old daughter together, Kulture Kiari. A hearing for the divorce proceedings is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

shindean
shindean

I’m probably the only person in the world who hadn’t watched WAP
(I grew up in the Tone Loc and 2 Live Crew era, seen it), but now...I’m watching it all. I’m actually happy for someone so outspoken.
This woman had no reason to marry someone clearly sponging off of her hard work, and now we can really see her fly. And I hope she goes to court and gets full custody dressed like this....