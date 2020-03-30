Proud Dad Drake Shares 1st Photos of Son Adonis: 'I Love and Miss My Beautiful Family'

Photo : CHRIS DELMAS ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rap battles aren’t for the weak, so while they might lead to openly questioning a rapper’s credibility or exposing their upbringing through song, Pusha T’s scathing “The Story of Adidon” did the unthinkable: it accused the biggest recording artist in the world of “hiding a child.”

Caught completely off-guard by the accusation, Drake aborted the beef—his hometown of Toronto, however, did not—before finally confirming the existence of his son, Adonis, later that year on “Emotionless” from 2018’s Scorpion.



“Look at the way we live,” Drake raps. “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”

In the time since, the Toronto native has been understandably protective of both his son and Adonis’ mother, “model” Sophie Brussaux, but on Monday morning, the “God’s Plan” rapper broke the internet when he decided to finally share pictures of them both with the world.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” he captioned his Instagram post. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”



He concluded, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”



Recently Drake caught hell for calling Brussaux a “fluke” on his new single, “When to Say When,” and in the past, he’s admitted that their co-parenting situation hasn’t always been smooth.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who...you know, we’ve had our moments, right?” he told LeBron James on HBO’s The Shop back in 2018. “And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not to love his mother...I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

Naturally, such a big reveal has completely taken over Twitter, with responses ranging from confusion to joy for Drake and his family.



I’m not sure what prompted the reveal, but if it leads to a return to more transparency in his music, I’m all for it.