Print Edition of Oprah's O Magazine to Cease Circulation as Brand Pivots to Digital

After 20 years of circulation, Business of Fashion reports that Oprah Winfrey’s O, The Oprah Magazine will cease print publication after its December 2020 edition is released. T he brand will shift its focus to digital content.

A rep for O’s parent company Hearst tells T he Hollywood Reporter that the pivot “is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content.”

The magazine began as a women’s lifestyle publication focusing on developing personal growth. Throughout its run, the publication has continued to feature human interest stories, inspirational messaging and helpful advice. Save for a few instances where she’s brought on guests like Michelle Obama, Winfrey has always appeared solo on the cover of her magazine.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey praised the team behind the magazine for the effort they’ve put in for the past two decades, adding that she “looks forward” to “the next step in our evolution.”

“As we embark on this next chapter, we will lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers,” says Lucy Kaylin, editor-in-chief of O, The Oprah Magazine. The print magazine was still pulling numbers before the announcement: according to The Hollywood Reporter, O, The Oprah Magazine saw a print audience of 10 million.

The news of the print edition’s shuttering comes just days after the resignation of Hearst Communications’ president Troy Young. The New York Times reports that he created what employees say is a toxic and lewd environment. Per the article, Young emailed pornography to a senior editor, and also openly discussed private matters such as sex toys. The interim president is Debi Chirichella.