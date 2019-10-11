Prince’s Estate Only Wants to See the Trump Campaign Refraining From Playing ‘Purple Rain’... Again

Orange Colt 45—President Donald Trump—held a political circle jerk in the form of a rally once again on Thursday evening and, as per usual, suffered a bout of convenient memory loss when he decided to play Prince’s “Purple Rain” as MAGA hype music without the estate’s permission.

As such, the estate of the late Purple One had to contact Trump’s campaign, once again, and demand that they refrain from using Prince’s music.



“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the official Prince Twitter account tweeted on Thursday. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

Along with their tweet, the estate posted a screenshot of the Trump administration’s legal team’s written response.

“Your letter requests, on behalf of the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson (“Prince”), that the Campaign refrain from using Prince’s “Purple Rain” or any other Prince music, in connection with Campaign rallies or other Campaign events,” lawyer Megan Newton wrote in response. “Without admitting liability, and to avoid any further dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”



In fact, the previous demand to cease using Prince’s music was made a year ago to the day. Prince’s half-brother, Omarr Baker, confirmed on October 11, 2018, that the estate had never given Trump permission to use Prince’s songs.

And that’s not all the drama that came from the Petulant President’s rally— because of course it’s not. According to Variety, Tyrant Tang is still salty about Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and Jay-Z lending their musical support during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.



Variety reported:



The president responded to the recent impeachment proceedings and voluminous accusations of improper, inappropriate, unpresidential and quite possibly illegal behavior against him as he usually does: With a series of random insults stemming from the 2016 campaign. He spoke of the crowds at his rallies before the election, saying, “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen.” He said, with little basis in fact, that Springsteen would “do about two songs [at the Clinton event], then leave … and everyone leaves with him. And [Clinton is] still speaking in front of the same lousy crowd. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Yeah, let it rain on all of these ridiculous rallies. As long as it’s not purple.

