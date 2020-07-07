Potential Verzuz: T.I. Summons 50 Cent to a Musical Melee, Skirmish Between the South and New York Ensues

u don't know me but you can find me in da club

Tip “T.I.” Harris moderates the Solutions, Strategies & Service Summit on race and policing on June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ; Alex Berg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson during BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on February 11, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images ) , Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

On the anniversary of Curtis James “50 Cent” Jackson III’s day of birth, Clifford Joseph “T.I.” Harris, Jr. dared the New York native to a virtual duel of music tracks.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” the Atlanta native also known as “Tip” began. “Pull your ass up, man, with 20 of your records, man! Sit ‘cross from me and get this work, man! But, I understand if you don’t want to answer that challenge because last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off!”

It looks like 50 simply brushed off T.I.’s challenge, posting: “Yo somebody passed T.I. the weed they gave Smokey in Friday.”

Each of the rappers has proclaimed himself the “King” of their respective regions. Nary a Verzuz flyer was posted to their social media accounts before the South vs. New York wars began.

Yes, Verzuz got in on the action, too, since it creates buzz for the growing franchise.

We have no clue whether an actual Verzuz between the two will happen. I know one thing, this possible Verzuz will be as long as a double feature, due to T.I.’s verbosity alone. Hell, I had to compress the caption for T.I.’s above Getty Image—true story.



I also know it’s a strong possibility that either one of them could say something utterly ridiculous and offensive, causing controversy beyond the hit-for-hit battle.

