Podcasts Are the New Black: Laverne Cox and Shonda Rhimes Team Up for Weekly Podcast Series

Laverne Cox attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Charlie’s Angel’s” on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Emmy-nominated actress and Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox will be debuting her very own podcast thanks to Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia.



Per a press release sent to The Root, the weekly series, entitled for now as The Laverne Cox Show, “will feature intimate conversations with guests who provoke thought and potentially new outlooks. The show was created in hopes that it may foster perspectives that might inspire new behavior in each of us, to in turn get us closer to becoming the very best versions of ourselves, all the while inviting Laverne, guests, and listeners to undergo a spiritual makeover together.”

Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer Sandie Bailey spoke on working with Cox and Shondaland saying:

Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her. We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.

Cox echoed similar sentiments saying, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”

This podcast is just the latest addition to the Shondaland and iHeartMedia slate, joining a gang of other projects including: Katie’s Crib, hosted by Scandal actress Katie Lowes, You Down? with Obama’s Other Daughters, hosted by the Black female comedy troupe of the same name, Go Ask Ali hosted by actress and author Ali Wentworth, and Criminalia, a historical true-crime podcast hosted by Holly Frey and co-host Maria Trimarchi. There’s also the upcoming companion podcast to the Netflix regency-era series, Bridgerton, which is expected to drop sometime early next year.

Speaking of Netflix, Cox can be seen next in the upcoming Shonda Rhimes-helmed, limited series Inventing Anna as well as Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman, which hits theaters on Christmas Day.