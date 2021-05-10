Pink Friday: Nicki Minaj Teases New Music, Makes Grand Return to Instagram

Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Barbz—ASSEMBLE!

On Monday, the music world was set ablaze as news that Nicki Minaj, aka Nicki the Ninja, aka the Harajuku Barbie, had made her grand return to Instagram began to spread.

Decked out in dazzling diamond jewelry, the Queen rapper posted up wearing nothing but two pink, fuzzy, heart-shaped pillows and hot pink crocs, accompanying the photos with a cryptic caption that consequently sent her fans and followers spiraling.

“Friday,” she wrote with the finger-crossed emojis, which basically translates to “I’m droppin’ some heat on Friday and y’all will be lucky if your edges are still intact afterwards” in internet speak.

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, a handful of Nicki’s super sleuth fans also discovered that she (re)followed Rihanna on the ‘Gram, causing additional speculation that whatever’s coming on Friday just might involve the Barbadian “bad gal” herself. Seeing as how they both have been quiet on the music front (Nicki’s last album dropped back in 2018 and Rih’s last album dropped four score and forever ago), the thought of these two supplying the sounds of the summer caused extreme standom (and some slight shade) from the Barbz.

Details on what’s to come are, of course, being kept on the low, but whatever it is—be it a single or a full blown album—the news comes just as a handful of other rappers return from their hiatuses as well. Just last week, Uproxx reported that Isaiah Rashad would be releasing his upcoming album, The House is Burning, after five years as is J. Cole who announced on Twitter that his album titled The Off-Season would be making its way to fans on May 14 after a three-year wait.