Pharrell Williams Partners With SoundCloud to Release Compilation for Emerging Artists, Raise Funds for Charities

With names like The Clipse, Kelis and Robin Thicke to his credit, it’s not a secret that super-producer Pharrell Williams has a knack for breaking new artists. And in looking to continue that tradition, The Man Who Refuses to Age is joining forces with SoundCloud to showcase some of the nicest unsung talent in the music industry today.



Variety reports that the Grammy Award-winning producer will handpick undiscovered artists to be featured on SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1. This compilation will merge music from a variety of styles and genres derived from SoundCloud’s global community and it will benefit two charities: Sweet Relief and Help Musicians.

“For our shared passion and vision for music, @i_am_OTHER and I are teaming up with @SoundCloud to discover the next creators,” Pharrell posted on Instagram. “Starting today you can tag #SCxiamOTHER on your SoundCloud track for a chance to be featured on a compilation we’re working on.”

According to SoundCloud, its platform has experienced a 50 percent increase in uploads ever since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the globe in March. And while musicians and music professionals have struggled to survive as the entertainment industry faces arguably its greatest challenge yet, SoundCloud has provided a sanctuary and creative outlet for talented creators around the world.



So if you have an innovative song that reflects our current climate, promotes a positive message and pushes the boundaries of music, here’s how you can be a part of this opportunity:

Upload your tracks to SoundCloud and include the hashtag #SCxiamOTHER

Pharrell, i am OTHER and SoundCloud will review submissions and select a minimum of 10 tracks from independent, emerging artists to be featured on SoundCloud presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1. There’s no limit on submissions, so upload often to maximize your chances.

In addition to a spot on the album, selected artists will be fast-tracked into SoundCloud’s premium marketing services program, Repost Select, and receive funding for upcoming projects from our recently announced $10M creator accelerator fund along with additional promotion and marketing support.

Artists selected to participate will be notified via SoundCloud by May 6, 2020.



Go forth and be blessed.