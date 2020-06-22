The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Entertainment

Pharrell Williams, Kenya Barris to Reportedly Develop Juneteenth Musical for Netflix

jnajefferson
J'na Jefferson
Filed to:To Freedom!
To Freedom!Pharrell WilliamsKenya BarrisNetflixJuneteenthStreamingMusical
20
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Pharrell Williams, Kenya Barris to Reportedly Develop Juneteenth Musical for Netflix
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images), Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Kenya Barris and Pharrell Williams are in the developmental stages of a full-fledged Juneteenth musical, which will have a home on Netflix.

Advertisement

Per Deadline, the collaboration is hush-hush for now, however, the site’s sources say that this Juneteenth musical is different from the one they initially announced back in 2018.

“Williams will produce this project with partner Mimi Valdes alongside Barris, who will produce through his production company Khalabo Ink Society,” continues the site.

Advertisement

Last week, Williams took part in a press conference in his home state of Virginia, where he voiced his support regarding making Juneteenth a national holiday.

“Every year, as a nation, we mark the Fourth of July, Independence Day...But that freedom we celebrate did not include everyone,” he says. “It’s time we elevate [Juneteenth], not just a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us because that’s how important this event is.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Today's the Last Day to Take $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)

Barris, who created the show Black-ish and its spinoffs, has also been vocal about the importance of Juneteenth, often interweaving the holiday into storylines on his shows. To kick off the fourth season of Black-ish, there was an entire musical episode about Juneteenth, and for his latest series, Netflix’s BlackAF, the characters took part in a Juneteenth party.

We’re interested in seeing where this goes.

J'na Jefferson

Music and culture journalist. Pronounced "Jay-nuh."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Ticket Holder Wearing 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt Arrested at Trump's Barely Attended Rally in Tulsa

In This Commercial, We Find Out What Ja Rule Thinks About Gyros

Straight Black Men Are the White People of Black People

'Karen McMuffin' Just Had a Human Moment Under Stress...Which Is Why No Human Should Have the Legal Right to Kill