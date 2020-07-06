The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Television

Pharrell to Executive Produce Netflix Docuseries Centered Around Gospel Music

J'na Jefferson
Filed to:757 To The World
757 To The WorldPharrell WilliamsPharrellNetflixGospel MusicGospelDocuseriesReality TelevisionI am OTHERVirginia
Illustration for article titled Pharrell to Executive Produce Netflix Docuseries Centered Around Gospel Music
Photo: Brian Ach (Getty Images)

As if it were possible, it appears that Pharrell is in an even more creative space than usual. The music and entertainment mogul confirmed on Sunday at the virtual Essence Festival program “Get Lifted” that he will be teaming up with Netflix to present Voices of Fire. The show is billed as a docuseries centered around creating a gospel choir in Virginia, Pharrell’s home state.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the series is slated to air later this year. It follows well-known and lauded musician Bishop Ezekiel Williams (who happens to be Pharrell’s uncle) on his quest to find undiscovered vocal talents throughout the state. The show will be executive produced by Pharrell and Mimi Valdez through his company i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co., and Bianca Barnes-Williams.

“With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will search for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds,” reports the site regarding who will be enlisted. The chosen few will be selected on the show by Bishop Williams and his “team of influential gospel leaders.”

In June, it was announced that Pharrell would be teaming up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Netflix for a Juneteenth-themed musical. Details of that particular collaboration are scarce, but neither Pharrell nor Barris are strangers to educating the masses about the celebration’s importance.

J'na Jefferson

Pronounced "Jay-nuh."

