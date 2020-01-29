Pastor Troy Is Trending for the 1st Time in His Life, Sadly It’s for Attacking Lil Nas X

Image : Paras Griffin ( GETTY IMAGES )

Georgia rapper Pastor Troy is still with us? Apparently the answer to this question is yes as he has crawled out from whatever rock he was hiding under to make a homophobic Instagram slur referring to Lil Nas X’s outfit at the Grammys.



Advertisement

In the caption that no one asked for, Pastor Troy states that “he won’t be winning a Grammy” if this is what he has to wear, referring to Lil Nas X’s hot pink Versace ensemble. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but homie, what you wear is not what’s going to keep you from winning a Grammy. Lil Nas X literally went down that “old town road” until he couldn’t anymore and that talent is what got him his accolades, not his clothes. Common sense would tell you that, but my grandfather always said sense is not that common, and he wasn’t one to lie.

Troy continues on to say that being homosexual is something that is being “pushed on our kids.” He then recounts a time at Applebee’s where he saw “some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks.” Besides washing and wiping your ass properly, go ahead and add eating mozzarella sticks to the lengthy list of things that make you gay. Apparently Troy was with his 14-year-old son on this 2 for $20 excursion and said, “f**k Applebee’s.” (You get a gold star for parenting here, man). I mean if gay men kept you from ingesting Applebee’s at your big age Troy, then you honestly should be thanking us. On behalf of the Delegation of Gay, you’re welcome.

Lil Nas X caught wind of the caption and had this simple, yet effective response.

Advertisement

Shutting the fuck up is always a free option and I feel this man is old enough to know this, but yet here we are and here we will continue to be until black men realize that there is no agenda to eradicate the male species. This kind of language does nothing more than promotes hate and puts my life at risk. We get it from every walk of life when we leave our homes, and it’s high time that we don’t have to stomach this shit when we go back to our own communities.

Advertisement

Being gay is one of my biggest financial and social commitments, so I can assure Pastor Troy that I have no desire to push forth any agenda besides the one that comes with equal rights and restocked Ivy Park merchandise.