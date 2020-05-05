OWN's Greenleaf Is 'Goin' Up Yonder'—5th and Final Season to Premiere in June

Greenleaf (2016) Photo : OWN

It looks like the dramatic lives of the Greenleafs are coming to a conclusion. That’s right, the popular OWN show following the megachurch family is officially ending for good with its upcoming fifth season.

OWN gives us the scoop on what to expect in the final season, in a press release provided to The Root:



The Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens. Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge (The Night Shift) as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David (Community) as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield (The Josephine Baker Story) as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne (Rake) as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker (Meet the Browns) as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans (Whitney) as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

And just in case you need a visual accompaniment, there’s a trailer for the upcoming season, as well! The teaser features an original recording of “Goin Up Yonder” by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tramaine Hawkins.

Greenleaf: The Final Season Begins in June / Oprah Winfrey Network (YouTube)

Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright and Clement Virgo, Greenleaf has had quite a run, scoring #1 in the ratings in original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African-American women and African-American viewers period and No. 4 in the same category for all women ages 25-54. With this designation, the series made OWN the leading cable network on Tuesday nights among African-American women and African-American households. The series also won NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series (2020), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Whitfield in 2019 and 2020) and its soundtrack won the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary) award in 2018.



If you need to catch up on the past 4 seasons, they’re all currently available on Netflix. The fifth and final season of Greenleaf premieres on OWN in June.