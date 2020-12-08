OWN’S David Makes Man Announces New Cast and Directors Just Ahead of Season Two

Screenshot : The OWN Network

The critically acclaimed drama series David Makes Man, from Academy-Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, has revealed its recurring cast and directors for season two.



In a press release sent to The Root, the Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the addition of ten new roles as well as two new directors, Kiel Adrian Scott and Erica Watson, who will each direct five episodes in the upcoming ten-episode season. Scott’s previous directing credits include David Makes Man (the first season) and BET’s The Bobby Brown Story in addition to numerous awards and distinctions for his short films, while Watson’s credits include Powerbook II: Ghost, Claws, All American, For Life, Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G., The L Word: Generation Q, All Rise, Krypton and On My Block.

The new recurring cast members include Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Lutre ll, Zsane’ Jhe’, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner and Janmarco Santiago.

The new cast members will also be joining previously announced new series regulars Kwame Patterson and Arlen Escarpeta, who will portray adult David and adult JG, respectively. Series regulars Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams will also be returning. The Peabody Award-winning series fast-forwards in season two and “finds David in his 30s, a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live.” McCraney will continue executive producing alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence, who will continue on as showrunner. Page Fright Productions’ Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy, Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society, and Oprah Winfrey via Harpo Films also serve as executive producers.



The second season of David Makes Man is set to premiere on OWN in early summer 2021.