OWN Announces Straight-to-Series Order for Delilah, From the Creator of Greenleaf

Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

The creator of Greenleaf has a few more tricks up his sleeves. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced the straight-to-series order of Delilah, a new drama slated to appear on the network in 2021. It is headed by Greenleaf creator Craig Wright, Warner Bros. Television and Winfrey’s Harpo Films. Wright, Charles Randolph-Wright and Winfrey also serve as the show’s executive producers.



Advertisement

In a press release sent to The Root, the show centers around Delilah Connolly (Maahra Hill of Black-ish and How to Get Away With Murder fame), a lawyer and mother who is trying to not only raise her children and nephew alone, but is also attempting to seek justice for her clients “in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.”

“Delilah has always represented the underdogs,” the press release continues, which reveals that Delilah has to go up against her best friend Tamara (Girlfriends’ Jill Marie Jones) in court, in addition to taking care of her family and dealing with her “frustrating” ex. “Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: This time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line.” The cast will also include Orange Is the New Black’s Susan Heyward and Ozioma Akagha of Marvel’s Runaways.

Advertisement

“It’s an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to serve the network’s devoted fans,” Greenleaf creator and executive producer Craig Wright says of his new series. “Delilah continues the work we started on Greenleaf, namely, bringing untold stories and fresh perspectives to our audience.”

In addition to Delilah, Wright is also working on a spinoff to Greenleaf, which ended its fifth and final season on August 11; details are under wraps as of now.

“On the heels of the incredible success story of ‘Greenleaf,’ we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig on this compelling new drama,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement obtained by The Root. “Our viewers are going to deeply relate to this story that focuses on a powerful woman committed to her family and her community.”

Advertisement

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!