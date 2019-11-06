Outkast and The Neptunes Have Been Nominated to Join the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020 Class

Following the historic induction of Missy Elliott into this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, it’s time to bring in the new class.

According to Billboard, Outkast and The Neptunes are among the nominees eligible to join the 2020 class in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Isley Brothers and William “Mickey” Stevenson (“Dancing in the Street”) have also become eligible and are among the nominees.



Billboard reports:



Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at the Hall’s 51st annual Induction & Awards Gala in New York on June 11, 2020. Eligible members can vote for three non-performing songwriters and three performing songwriters until December 16.

Based in Virginia, The Neptunes are made up of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. I definitely remember the time period where “The Neptunes sound” was basically on every hit song, including Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” N.O.R.E.’s “Nothin,” Snoop Doog’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Britney Spears’ “I’m A Slave 4 U,” Jay-Z’s “Excuse Me Miss” and more. It was like a game listening for that drop. And we all know that epic four -count intro.



In addition to the aforementioned names, the duo wrote and produced music for Madonna, Mariah Carey, Solange, Faith Evans and more.



Hailing from Atlanta, Outkast is made up of André “Andre 3000” Lauren Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” André Patton . They were key components of the South’s success in hip-hop with commercially and critically acclaimed albums such as Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, ATLiens, Aquemini and Stankonia. The eclectic duo crossed over to pop star status with their 2003 double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, an album that will forever live in big brand commercials and movie trailers at the very least. The hit album won the Album of the Year Grammy in 2004 and so far, has been the last rap album to claim that top prize.

Twenty-four (performing and non-performing) talent acts from R.E.M. to Gloria Estefan are currently eligible to join the 2020 class.

