OscarsSoWhite Creator April Reign Is Launching a Digital Content Studio for People of Color

Screenshot : The Root ( YouTube )

April Reign, well known as a diversity and inclusion advocate and the creator of #OscarsSoWhite, is partnering with the media platform Overture Global to start Ensemble, a digital content studio “aiming to accelerate opportunities for people of color both in front of and behind the camera,” according to a press release obtained by The Root. It will reportedly offer support to creatives in the areas of development, promotion, sales, marketing, production, and distribution, and hopes to foster content that is both relatable and relevant.

In a statement, Reign said that she was eager to partner with Overture, a New York-based company that has “a reputation for creating professional content” for an audience who is tuned in to what is happening in the world.

“We are in a unique period wherein we’re able to bring together brands and creators to tell stories, such as interviews, web series and documentaries, that reflect a wide range of American and global human experiences,” she said.

Ensemble was essentially started to leverage the Black community’s high levels of digital consumption, particularly via mobile entities. However, there is still a large disparity between “programming, ownership and sponsor funding for content” from creators of color. Overture’s CEO Donnovan Andrews is hoping that Ensemble will reach tech-savvy, multicultural consumers in an effort to bridge this gap.

“We know, for example, the mobile usage rate by young African Americans is extremely high and Ensemble intends to create a platform for showcasing mindful and considerate content developed by and for African Americans,” he said in a statement. “Until now, Overture has focused on telling societal-impact stories, such as innovative efforts to solve the global water shortage and supporting women in international STEAM fields.”

However, this isn’t to say that the entirety of the content will be geared towards Black audiences. Andrews says that their long-term strategy is based on “creating and supporting inclusive content production and delivery opportunities for diverse teams” in innovative new ways. “Just think about the stories from refugees, immigrants and cultural influencers that’ve been lost because they’ve been historically excluded from this process,” he said.