Oscars 2021: Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett, Regina King, Halle Berry Among Award Presenters

Don Cheadle at the Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees Celebrations on September 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California; Angela Bassett attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California; Regina King at the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Halle Berry celebrates the premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” on May 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Rachel Luna/Leon Bennett for BET/Rich Fury/Vivien Killilea for Carl F. Bucherer ( Getty Images )

With nearly two weeks before the 93rd annual Academy Awards are set to take place, producers for the ceremony are finally letting us in on just how exactly they plan to pull off this whole “no host” thing (again).

We told you a few weeks ago that this year’s ceremony would be a little different, what with the seemingly never-ending parallelogram pandemic still raging through the country and cases back on the climb. We also told you that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was reportedly looking for a gang of all-stars to serve as an ensemble cast for this year’s presenters instead of a host. And now? It looks like we’ve finally got our crew!

Per Deadline, 15 actors and actresses have been granted the lovely duty of presenting and because we root for everybody Black 24/7/365 round this way, let’s give a round of applause to: Black Monday star Don Cheadle, 9-1-1 and Black Panther star Angela Bassett, award-winning director of One Night in Miami Regina King, John Wick star Halle Berry, and Malcolm and Marie star Zendaya. Additional presenters include Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Bryan Cranston, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Marlee Matlin, and Joaquin Phoenix with more talent set to be announced at a later date.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement to Deadline. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.” Well, alright then!

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. To view the full list of nominees, visit oscars.org.