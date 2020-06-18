Oscar Winner Matthew A. Cherry Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Filed to: go go go matt's next!

When someone scores an Oscar, all Hollywood eyes are on what that winner will do next. Well, for Matthew A. Cherry, big things poppin’!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cherry has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. THR has confirmed that the Hair Love filmmaker will “create, develop and produce new material for multiple platforms” and that this is his first TV deal.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity,” Cherry said in a statement. “It’s an important time to be a black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”



THR adds some context to the deal:



The first-look pact marks an extension of sorts for Cherry with the indie studio for whom he directed episodes of CBS’ The Red Line and ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. Cherry will produce all future projects via his Cherry Lane Productions banner. The deal follows Cherry’s February Oscar win for writing and directing the animated short Hair Love, about an African-American father attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. Released last year, the title was based on Cherry’s best-selling book of the same name.

As one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, Cherry has also become known as such a sincerely nice guy amongst his peers. So, when the news broke, not one person could contain their excitement for the filmmaker.

I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what Cherry cooks up next in this deal as it’s been established that he is a champion for adequate representation for black voices.



“This film was for you. You know, all throughout the years, you know, there hasn’t been characters in...animation that look like you. This film was made for you to see yourself,” Cherry told The Root earlier this year.



Congrats to Matthew! You’re next!