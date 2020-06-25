Opting to Stay Inside? There Are So Many Virtual Events to Check Out

Angelique Kidjo, left, and Travis Scott, and actress Laverne Cox are featured in highly-anticipated weekend events we encourage you to check out. Photo : Noam Galai ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and COVID-19 is still a thing. If you’re still planning on staying indoors regardless of whether your state began to open back up, social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips. The Root is here with options to keep occupied while socially distancing. Not only do these virtual events cover the entertainment aspect we need (from a safe distance), but many of them are philanthropic, as well.

Advertisement

Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk and drink some water!

June 25

Music

If you’ve ever wanted to watch John Legend sing as a computerized version of himself, today is your lucky day. The EGOT winner is performing songs from his latest album Bigger Love at his virtual live concert. The event, presented by virtual entertainment giant Wave, will take place at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET via YouTube and Twitter. Per a press release obtained by The Root, Wave’s technology will “transform Legend into a digital avatar, performing in an immersive and fantastical virtual world for audiences worldwide.” More info is available here.

Advertisement

The Governor’s Ball Music Festival will stream past performances and sets on their YouTube channel. Travis Scott’s full 2018 set airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Black Lives Matter

The Black Public Media (BPM) is bringing together Black television directors and producers, media executives, distributors and funders for the final day of their three-day National Black Media Story Summit. The conversations for the summit surround how to ensure Black stories are distributed, all while working to “level the playing field” amidst a pandemic, per a press release obtained by The Root. Read more about the event here.

Advertisement

Pride Month

Laverne Cox and iHeartRadio on-air personality Elvis Duran will host “Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community.” The one-hour special will stream at 9 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, and broadcasts on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Some of the big names slated to stop by include Big Freedia, Billy Porter and Ricky Martin.

Advertisement

June 26

Music

Governor’s Ball will stream “From the Vault” performances here.

Global artist Angelique Kidjo will perform as part of Capital One’s City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere, which will live stream on YouTube at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Dance

Dancers and choreographers Travis Payne and Stacy Walker will celebrate the life of Michael Jackson with The Drill 2020, a live dance event that will stream on Veeps at 6 p.m. PT. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

June 27

Dance

Ailey Extension will host their Voguing with Pride workshop from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m ET. The lesson will be taught by ballroom and voguing icon Cesar Valentino, and per Ailey Extension’s website, it will focus on “vogue foundation, lines, grace, and precision to help students develop an understanding of and reason for the movements.”

Advertisement

Music

Michelle Obama is co-hosting The Roots Picnic this year, which will stream on The Roots’ YouTube channel. The Roots, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and more will be performing, while Mrs. Obama, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington and Tom Hanks will appear during the live stream. This year’s event is encouraging voter registration.