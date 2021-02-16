Oprah Winfrey Will Have an 'Intimate Conversation' With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on CBS in March

Oprah Winfrey, left, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020. Photo : Ian West/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Chris Jackson/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been quite busy since leaving their royal posts in the United Kingdom back in January 2020. Whether it’s their multiyear Netflix deal, Harry’s upcoming mental health series on Apple TV+ or the news of a second baby on the way—needless to say, they have a lot to discuss.

The couple is quite private and is very intentional on who they interview with, as was the case when Markle opened up about how the press’ scrutiny affected her mental health with ITV as part of their 2019 documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. Markle recently scored a victory in her privacy and copyright breach lawsuit against Associated Papers, so when it comes to the couple taking control of their narrative there is one American journalist who most would predict would land an exclusive interview: none other than media mogul Oprah Winfrey.



Titled Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special and produced by Harpo Productions, Winfrey will be sitting down to have an “intimate conversation” with the couple on CBS this March.



“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement via a press release. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”



More on Oprah’s relationship with the couple, via People:



In addition to attending Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, Oprah is also one of the couple’s neighbors in their Montecito, California neighborhood, where they moved this past summer. In December, Oprah shared an Instagram video in which she unpacks a “basket of deliciousness” of Clevr Blends goodies from “my neighbor ‘M.’ “ A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed to PEOPLE that she had “made her first private investment” in the woman-led wellness firm.

Speaking of the Oprah insider circle, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King also offered some additional scoop on Tuesday morning about the upcoming special.



“This is a big deal,” King said. “I know Oprah has been working on the questions all weekend long; I’m told that nothing is off-limits. She can ask anything she wants.”

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

