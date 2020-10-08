On the Rocks Exclusive Clip: Marlon Wayans Dodges Rashida Jones' Phone Snooping...for Now

Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans in On The Rocks (2020) Screenshot : Courtesy of Apple TV+

Here at The Root, we love Black Love...but we also know it ain’t perfect.

Sophia Coppola’s upcoming film On the Rocks unpacks the ups and downs of marriage. We actually featured the trailer in our weekly roundup this summer.

The film’s synopsis, via a press release sent to The Root:

A young New York mother (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, she begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Welp! Just from the synopsis, it looks like things are about to be rather tense. In fact, The Root scored the following exclusive clip of the film that proves just that:

On The Rocks Exclusive Clip for The Root: “Did you change your password?”

In the above clip, Laura (Jones) asks Dean (Wayans) to use his phone so she can see a family picture, but from the look of her suspicious squint (kind of like this Futurama meme), that’s not the ultimate reason.

Clearly using my instinctive woman-vision (we give eagles a run for their money when we’re on a mission to uncover a lie and a cheat), I’m squinting at this insert of the smartphone and immediately asking, “Who the fuck is Fiona?”

From the cast and crew listing on IMDb, there is a character named “Fiona” in the film portrayed by Jessica Henwick. I’m assuming Fiona is this new coworker referenced in the above synopsis. Oop.



Now as you can see in the clip, Laura does not find Fiona’s name in Dean’s thread of texts, but she’s not letting him off the hook just yet—especially since he says he can’t be there for her birthday, presumably due to a work thing. We’re onto you, Dean! Or maybe Laura’s just paranoid. Still, women’s intuition is a thing. Whether Laura’s possibly overreacting or not, let the drama begin.

On the Rocks will be released Oct. 24 on Apple TV+.